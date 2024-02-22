Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 22,736 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 61.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,736 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.1% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 15.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.7% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.2% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BYD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, COO Ted Bogich sold 41,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $2,697,272.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,803 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,166.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boyd Gaming news, COO Ted Bogich sold 41,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $2,697,272.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,803 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,166.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 77,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $5,037,869.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,511,433 shares in the company, valued at $98,046,658.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $62.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $52.42 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.98.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $954.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.