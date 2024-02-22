Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 49,572 Shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 49,572 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.07% of DNOW worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of DNOW during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of DNOW by 63.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in DNOW by 535.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in DNOW in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in DNOW in the second quarter valued at $62,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DNOW from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of DNOW from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DNOW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $13.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.40. DNOW Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.83 million. DNOW had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DNOW Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

