Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Purchases 175 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after buying an additional 80,934 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 38,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,725,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,114,215,000 after buying an additional 579,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $142.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.57 and a fifty-two week high of $153.78.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,774 shares of company stock worth $19,547,001. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

