Dantai Capital Ltd Acquires 14,400 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dantai Capital Ltd increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 160.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 6.4% of Dantai Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Dantai Capital Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,470,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,470,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,102,586 shares of company stock worth $5,486,351,747. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $168.59 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $88.12 and a one year high of $175.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.09 and its 200 day moving average is $144.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

