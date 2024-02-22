Davis Selected Advisers Sells 38,409 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Davis Selected Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,568,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38,409 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.9% of Davis Selected Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $466,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $142.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.46. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $88.57 and a one year high of $153.78.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,547,001 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

