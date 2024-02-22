DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires New Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $156.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.40 and a 200-day moving average of $136.30. The firm has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.65. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $117.46 and a twelve month high of $161.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRI

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.