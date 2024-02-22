DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 14,403 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 2,994.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,403 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.05% of Badger Meter worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:BMI opened at $155.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.40 and its 200 day moving average is $151.30. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.46 and a 12 month high of $170.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.24 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BMI. StockNews.com cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

About Badger Meter

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Articles

