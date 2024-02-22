DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.05% of Watts Water Technologies worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 768.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $197.33 on Thursday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.25 and a twelve month high of $219.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.43.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

