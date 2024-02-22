DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Allison Transmission worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,928,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $402,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,742 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,517,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,146,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,639,000 after buying an additional 357,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,223,000 after buying an additional 75,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $70.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.61 and a 52-week high of $72.50.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.00 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 22.17%. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

