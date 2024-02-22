DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 190.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 81,749 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,238,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,128,000 after buying an additional 2,486,439 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 158,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 46,630 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 28.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 48,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 72,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the period. 75.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $32.21. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.35 and a beta of 1.58.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $441.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 521.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on VNO. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vornado Realty Trust

Insider Transactions at Vornado Realty Trust

In other news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $7,767,395.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,306,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,595,368.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $560,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,380,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,740,078.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $7,767,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,306,546 shares in the company, valued at $38,595,368.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Further Reading

