DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 50.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 3.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Dynatrace by 1.7% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 5.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Dynatrace by 5.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,371,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,076,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,371,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,076,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $107,765.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,001.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,348,487 shares of company stock worth $754,943,800 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $49.53 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $61.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.39 and a 200 day moving average of $50.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

