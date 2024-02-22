DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its holdings in V.F. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 65,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,041.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 65,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,041.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at $461,582.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.52. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $26.95.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.27%.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

