DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.32 Million Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22,198 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Western Union by 1,715.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Union by 343.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WU shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.29. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $13.55.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 113.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 55.95%.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

