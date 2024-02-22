DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NET. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 100.2% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 12,974 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 377.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 21,930 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 205.2% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 299,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,577,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 277,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $28,062,129.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,597.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 66,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $5,767,441.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,472,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,968,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 277,376 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $28,062,129.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,597.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,009,087 shares of company stock valued at $89,780,993. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on NET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

NET opened at $95.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.96. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $116.00.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

