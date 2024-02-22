DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,280 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.05% of Sonoco Products worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. State Street Corp grew its position in Sonoco Products by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,546,000 after acquiring an additional 972,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth about $53,429,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,618,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 52.2% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,043,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,605,000 after buying an additional 700,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 1,144.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 710,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 653,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SON. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of SON opened at $56.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $63.74. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.50%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

