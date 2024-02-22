DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,340 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $407,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 406,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after buying an additional 21,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,369,000 after buying an additional 369,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 0.4 %

BRX stock opened at $22.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.55. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $316.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.77 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 107.92%.

Insider Activity at Brixmor Property Group

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,079. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $586,950 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

