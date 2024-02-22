DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.02 Million Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of National Fuel Gas worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $724,553,000 after buying an additional 892,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,679,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $501,181,000 after buying an additional 139,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,980,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $413,781,000 after buying an additional 321,988 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,227,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,780,000 after buying an additional 671,537 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,456,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,491,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $49.61 on Thursday. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $59.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average is $51.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $525.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.57 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 21.58%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 41.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NFG

About National Fuel Gas

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.