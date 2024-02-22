DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,823,000 after acquiring an additional 698,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,797,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $638,328,000 after purchasing an additional 173,174 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,961,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,254,000 after purchasing an additional 418,770 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,753,000 after purchasing an additional 104,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,666,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,655,000 after purchasing an additional 133,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $25,862.03. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,926.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $25,862.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,926.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,286 shares of company stock worth $1,605,209 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $63.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.35.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.06.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

