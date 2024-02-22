DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3 Million Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,793 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STAG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,569,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,142,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 10,365 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 23.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $38.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.33. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.03.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at $622,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other STAG Industrial news, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 19,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $763,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,815.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,890 shares of company stock worth $3,333,708 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Further Reading

