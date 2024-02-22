DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 276.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,483 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.20% of Verint Systems worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,411,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,283,000 after purchasing an additional 77,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,286,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,882,000 after purchasing an additional 270,971 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,425,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,549,000 after buying an additional 604,112 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 8.6% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,968,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,081,000 after buying an additional 234,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 6.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,527,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,106,000 after buying an additional 154,285 shares during the last quarter.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $30.41 on Thursday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 760.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 68,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,051,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 924,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,723,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $92,540.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,322.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 68,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,051,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 924,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,723,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,747. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

