DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,854 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,697,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 31,037 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $580,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCL stock opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.57 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.56.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

