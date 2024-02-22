DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,800,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 150.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,692,000 after acquiring an additional 466,069 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after acquiring an additional 306,750 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 231.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,394,000 after acquiring an additional 263,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,295,000 after acquiring an additional 262,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.00.

Domino's Pizza Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:DPZ opened at $420.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $439.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.61.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

