DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Position in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.09% of Indivior worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior in the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior in the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior in the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior in the 2nd quarter worth $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

INDV stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average of $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 0.41. Indivior PLC has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $26.50.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

