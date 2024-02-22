DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 37,813 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 37,813 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.09% of Sanmina worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Sanmina by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Sanmina by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Sanmina by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $60,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,811 shares in the company, valued at $473,659.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SANM. StockNews.com cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

SANM stock opened at $58.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.92. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $69.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

