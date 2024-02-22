DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,263 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3,186.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Performance

Mosaic stock opened at $30.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average is $35.38. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $57.46.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MOS

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.