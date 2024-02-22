Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 193,543 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) by 151.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,543 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.38% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $7,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. B. Riley downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.59.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Further Reading

