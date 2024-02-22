Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 7,816 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.17% of Portland General Electric worth $6,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 58.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 17,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the period.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $41.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $51.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.20). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POR. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Stories

