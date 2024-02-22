Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.21% of Cytokinetics worth $6,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 21.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $76.50 on Thursday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $110.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.92. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 0.73.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.94.

In related news, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $382,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $1,363,672.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,783,711.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $382,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,783 shares of company stock valued at $8,569,224. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

