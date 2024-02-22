Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,767 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.07% of The Carlyle Group worth $7,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,704,000 after acquiring an additional 20,136 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.79.

Insider Activity

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,147.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CG opened at $44.60 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 1.77.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.68 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.84%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

