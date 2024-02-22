Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.18% of Fox Factory worth $7,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Fox Factory by 58.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 45.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 6.7% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOXF. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Fox Factory from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.43.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $65.15 on Thursday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $125.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.71.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

