Deutsche Bank AG Has $6.08 Million Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33,740 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.13% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMG. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1,193.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of AMG opened at $156.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.80 and a 200-day moving average of $138.81. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $120.22 and a one year high of $163.93.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $502.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.98 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 32.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

