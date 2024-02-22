Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 13,945 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,945 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.13% of Alkermes worth $6,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at $56,494,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,877 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth about $44,358,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter worth approximately $39,348,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter worth approximately $36,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Trading Down 4.0 %

ALKS stock opened at $29.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average is $27.41. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $33.71.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.78 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

