Deutsche Bank AG Sells 12,577 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,577 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.14% of Sensata Technologies worth $8,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 235.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 26.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ST has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

ST opened at $34.25 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $52.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.60.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.05 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.47%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is -959.81%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

