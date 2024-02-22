Deutsche Bank AG Sells 126,601 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,601 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.06% of Legend Biotech worth $7,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 4.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 72.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 10.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 49.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ LEGN opened at $59.83 on Thursday. Legend Biotech Co. has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $77.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.82 and a 200 day moving average of $63.23. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $96.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.25 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 207.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s revenue was up 250.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.09 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.41.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

