Deutsche Bank AG Sells 20,278 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,278 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.13% of Watts Water Technologies worth $7,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 97.0% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 7.4% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,001,000 after purchasing an additional 27,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:WTS opened at $197.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.95. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.25 and a fifty-two week high of $219.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.43.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

Further Reading

