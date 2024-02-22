Deutsche Bank AG Sells 396,400 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396,400 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.23% of Liberty Energy worth $7,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Liberty Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 59.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $485,183.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,864,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,309,073.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $39,984.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,839,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,069,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $485,183.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,864,271 shares in the company, valued at $55,309,073.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,611 shares of company stock worth $1,082,751 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

LBRT opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Liberty Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.88.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

Liberty Energy Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Recommended Stories

