Deutsche Bank AG Sells 7,253 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,461 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,253 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.12% of Eagle Materials worth $6,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 13.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE EXP opened at $242.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.33. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.76 and a 1-year high of $252.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.51 and a 200-day moving average of $188.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.23 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 3,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.52, for a total transaction of $805,020.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,498,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 3,347 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.52, for a total value of $805,020.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 655 shares in the company, valued at $157,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,204 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,862 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXP. Loop Capital upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

