Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,020 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.13% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $8,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,106,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,393,000 after buying an additional 13,211,331 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 486.7% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,634,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844,615 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at $94,987,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 62.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,077,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493,491 shares during the period. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 32.2% during the second quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,792,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,780 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,499.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

ZI stock opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $30.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.66.

Read Our Latest Report on ZI

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.