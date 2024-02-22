Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,730 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 17.5% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $68.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.49. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.21.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.76 million. Diodes had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

