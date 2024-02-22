DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Stake Boosted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in DoorDash by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in DoorDash by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $6,973,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,969 shares in the company, valued at $4,264,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $367,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,350 shares in the company, valued at $18,812,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $6,973,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,264,053.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 481,584 shares of company stock worth $49,835,000 over the last ninety days. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ DASH opened at $114.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.50. The company has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of -80.20 and a beta of 1.72. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.50 and a 12 month high of $126.65.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DoorDash from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

