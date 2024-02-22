DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 229,474 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of DTE Energy worth $13,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 180.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $300,893.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,003.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $300,893.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,003.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE opened at $109.16 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $116.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

