Eagle Strategies LLC Has $3.31 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $2,001,000. SP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 129,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com stock opened at $168.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.12 and a 12-month high of $175.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.09 and its 200 day moving average is $144.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.13, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,470,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,470,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 12,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $2,074,743.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,702,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,102,586 shares of company stock worth $5,486,351,747 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

