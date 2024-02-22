EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,450 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.4% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 150,330 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,110,000 after acquiring an additional 85,186 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 570,749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,554,000 after acquiring an additional 28,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,316,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,102,586 shares of company stock worth $5,486,351,747. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $168.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.12 and a 52-week high of $175.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

