Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. First National Advisers LLC grew its position in Entegris by 65.8% in the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 11,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Entegris by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 832,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,179,000 after purchasing an additional 19,830 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in Entegris by 4.7% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the third quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 924,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,852,000 after buying an additional 11,368 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $134.34 on Thursday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.37 and a 12 month high of $140.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.89 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.61%.

Several brokerages have commented on ENTG. StockNews.com downgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.80.

In other Entegris news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $344,239.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,906.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,967,508 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

