Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,069,000 after purchasing an additional 118,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Etsy by 21.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,720,000 after buying an additional 1,415,378 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Etsy by 40.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,649,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,666,000 after buying an additional 1,047,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Etsy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,749,000 after purchasing an additional 28,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock opened at $77.13 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.20 and a 1-year high of $133.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.04.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.96.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

