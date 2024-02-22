Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.38% of Exponent worth $16,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the second quarter worth $102,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Exponent by 9.5% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Exponent by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,229,000 after buying an additional 30,012 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Exponent by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,970,000 after buying an additional 15,819 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Exponent by 67.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 9,607 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,044.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,044.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $264,275.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $76.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.68. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $64.61 and a one year high of $107.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $113.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXPO shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

