First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,984,841 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.11% of First Horizon worth $6,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 16.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 994,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,960,000 after buying an additional 137,525 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 116.2% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 12,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 721.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 97,144 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.64. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $650.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James raised shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

