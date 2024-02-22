Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.32% of Flowserve worth $16,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 47,032 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLS opened at $42.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $29.99 and a 1 year high of $43.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.27.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

