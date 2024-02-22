Group One Trading L.P. Grows Holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Free Report) by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,579 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 30,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 19,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPXU opened at $7.64 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

