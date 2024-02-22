Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,095 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Haleon were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 353.3% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 56.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haleon Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HLN stock opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $9.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

